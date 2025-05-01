Wolverhampton find Cunha replacement in Bundesliga underdog

It appears that Wolverhampton have come to terms with the impending departure of their star player Matheus Cunha in the summer transfer window and have begun searching for a worthy replacement for their top scorer. They seem to have found one in a top league, albeit not in a top-tier team.

Details: According to GIVEMESPORT, the Wolves are among the contenders for Holstein Kiel striker Phil Harris. The 23-year-old German will be available for around nine million pounds—a bargain compared to the 63 million the club is set to receive for Cunha.

Reminder: This season, Harris has scored eight goals in the Bundesliga, making 24 appearances, although he has recently struggled to secure a spot in the starting eleven. He only joined Holstein Kiel this summer, arriving from Regionalliga side Homburg.