Without Yamal: The shortlist for the 2025 Golden Boy award has been announced

Who’s in contention for the trophy.

Each year, the Golden Boy award is presented to the best young footballer in Europe. The name of the new winner will soon be revealed, but for now, the list of nominees has been made public.

Details: On Wednesday, October 15, the list of 25 candidates for the 2025 Golden Boy award was announced. Interestingly, Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is not among the nominees.

Golden Boy nominees

Désiré Doué

Leny Yoro

Senny Mayulu

Warren Zaïre-Emery

Eliesse Ben Seghir

Mamadou Sarr

Ethan Nwaneri

Nico O’Reilly

Archie Gray

Jobe Bellingham

Pau Cubarsí

Dean Huijsen

Kenan Yildiz

Arda Güler

Geovani Kenda

Rodrigo Mora

Pio Esposito

Giovanni Leoni

Franco Mastantuono

Jorrel Hato

Estevão

Victor Froholdt

Alexander Stankovic

Lucas Bergvall

It also emerged that the young Spanish winger’s father visited Barcelona’s management to complain that the club was not providing sufficient support for his son’s Ballon d’Or campaign.

Reminder: The 18-year-old Barcelona and Spain star, who is currently injured, did not join the national team camp. Instead, he used the break for a romantic getaway with his girlfriend, Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole.