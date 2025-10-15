Without Yamal: The shortlist for the 2025 Golden Boy award has been announced
Each year, the Golden Boy award is presented to the best young footballer in Europe. The name of the new winner will soon be revealed, but for now, the list of nominees has been made public.
Details: On Wednesday, October 15, the list of 25 candidates for the 2025 Golden Boy award was announced. Interestingly, Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is not among the nominees.
Golden Boy nominees
- Désiré Doué
- Leny Yoro
- Senny Mayulu
- Warren Zaïre-Emery
- Eliesse Ben Seghir
- Mamadou Sarr
- Ethan Nwaneri
- Nico O’Reilly
- Archie Gray
- Jobe Bellingham
- Pau Cubarsí
- Dean Huijsen
- Kenan Yildiz
- Arda Güler
- Geovani Kenda
- Rodrigo Mora
- Pio Esposito
- Giovanni Leoni
- Franco Mastantuono
- Jorrel Hato
- Estevão
- Victor Froholdt
- Alexander Stankovic
- Lucas Bergvall
It also emerged that the young Spanish winger’s father visited Barcelona’s management to complain that the club was not providing sufficient support for his son’s Ballon d’Or campaign.
Reminder: The 18-year-old Barcelona and Spain star, who is currently injured, did not join the national team camp. Instead, he used the break for a romantic getaway with his girlfriend, Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole.