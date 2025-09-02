Williams team celebrates driver Carlos Sainz's birthday with a cake

The Spaniard gets his share of sweetness

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz celebrated his 31st birthday yesterday. To mark the occasion, the Williams team presented him with a cake—a fitting gesture captured in a video posted on the team’s official Instagram page.

The video shows Carlos seated at a table as a cake with lit candles is brought out, accompanied by a rendition of the classic “Happy Birthday to You!” The Spanish driver then blows out the candles. The clip is captioned: “Carlos’ birthday cake, delivered by Alex 🎂.”

It’s worth noting that Carlos Sainz endured some tough moments during last weekend’s race. He collided on track with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson, which resulted in a 10-second penalty.

These sanctions prevented the Spaniard from scoring any points, as he finished only 13th. In the Formula 1 championship standings, Sainz currently sits in 17th place with just 16 points to his name.

The next round is set for this coming weekend in Monza, where the Italian Grand Prix will take place.