Williams star Carlos Sainz comments on his performance at the Italian Grand Prix

Unhappy with the result

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz took part in the latest round of the Grand Prix championship at Italy's iconic Monza circuit. The driver shared his emotions about the race on his Instagram page.

Sainz posted photos from the race and offered his thoughts in the caption.

“Difficult day today. After a very long first stint we were coming back strong until the incident with Ollie. With a damaged car, that was it. It’s tough to digest another race like this, but the speed is there and we’ll bounce back for Baku,” the Spaniard wrote.

It's worth noting that Sainz finished the Italian Grand Prix in 11th place, missing out on the points. At the moment, the Spaniard sits 18th in the overall Formula 1 standings with only 16 points to his name.

The winner in Monza was Max Verstappen of Red Bull. The podium was completed by McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who finished second and third respectively.