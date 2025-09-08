Franco Colapinto reacts to his performance at the Italian Grand Prix

Admits the result was disappointing

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto took part in another race over the weekend as part of the Grand Prix circuit. He shared his emotions about the event on his Instagram page.

Colapinto posted a photo from the race and added a caption with his thoughts about the performance.

“A tough weekend for the team. Far from what we wanted, but I still feel more confident with the car. Let’s keep fighting and working together; what we deserve will come. Will come, @alpinef1team,” Colapinto wrote.

It’s worth noting that both Franco and his teammate Pierre Gasly had a difficult outing at Monza during the Italian Grand Prix. Both finished a lap down from the winner, crossing the line one after the other without scoring any points. Gasly finished 16th, while Colapinto came in 17th.

Additionally, the Argentine remains the only active driver this season yet to score a single point.

By the way, the race was won by Max Verstappen of Red Bull. He was followed by Lando Norris of McLaren, while his teammate, current championship leader Oscar Piastri, claimed third place.