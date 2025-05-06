Will the brothers' derby happen? Pisa set to extend Filippo Inzaghi's contract

The managerial brilliance of Filippo Inzaghi has brought Pisa back to the heights of Italian football for the first time in over three decades. The club has no intention of following Leeds' example—who are considering parting ways with their coach after promotion—and is instead ready to give Pippo a chance in Serie A.

Details: According to Nicolo Schira, Pisa is planning to extend Inzaghi’s contract by another year, keeping him at the helm until the summer of 2027. This is considered a mere formality, as both sides have already reached an agreement that should be officially confirmed soon.

Reminder: Inzaghi has overseen 38 matches as Pisa’s head coach, recording 23 wins, six draws, and nine defeats. Serie A will now see him manage his fifth club. Besides Benevento and Salernitana, he has also been in charge of more illustrious teams like Milan and Bologna. Over at Inter, Filippo’s brother Simone is calling the shots, setting up the possibility for the siblings to clash once again next season.