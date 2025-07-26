RU RU ES ES FR FR
Will replace the star striker. Simeone's son to switch Serie A clubs

Will replace the star striker. Simeone's son to switch Serie A clubs

Napoli forward set to join Torino
Football news Today, 11:28
Jan Novak
Will replace the star striker. Simeone's son to switch Serie A clubs Photo: football-italia.net

Napoli striker Giovanni Simeone could be on the move this summer. The Argentine is considering a switch to Pisa, though he has yet to make a final decision. In addition, there is interest from foreign clubs as well.

According to Football Italia, Torino have unexpectedly joined the race. The club has already contacted Napoli to make an initial inquiry about Simeone. The Turin side are actively searching for a ready-made striker in case Duván Zapata fails to recover in time for the start of the season, and they see Simeone as a suitable candidate.

The situation is complicated by the player's health: during one of the latest training sessions, Giovanni experienced back pain and was forced to leave the pitch early. The medical report will reveal how serious the issue is.

SSC Napoli

Torino
Torino Torino Schedule Torino News Torino Transfers
