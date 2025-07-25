RU RU ES ES FR FR
Donnarumma could continue his career in Turkey. Which club is after him?

Donnarumma could continue his career in Turkey. Which club is after him?

A surprising twist may await the goalkeeper's future.
Today, 14:44
Miguel Solomons
Donnarumma could continue his career in Turkey. Which club is after him? Getty Images

Gianluigi Donnarumma delivered an outstanding season last year, helping PSG secure the UEFA Champions League trophy. Yet, his future remains uncertain.

Details: According to Tuttomercatoweb, Galatasaray is confident it can compete for the Italian goalkeeper. The Istanbul club believes it can convince Donnarumma to continue his career in the Turkish Super Lig. Nevertheless, Chelsea and Manchester United are still seen as the more likely destinations for Donnarumma.

Incidentally, it was previously reported that European champion has also attracted interest from Manchester City and Bayern Munich. However, it is not specified how concrete this interest actually is.

Reminder: Fenerbahçe head coach José Mourinho doesn't want to be left behind in the race for star signings and is determined to make high-profile acquisitions. The Portuguese manager would like to see three PSG players in his squad—those not included in Luis Enrique's plans.

