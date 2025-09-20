Will he leave Simba? Fadlu Davids could return to Raja Casablanca

Moroccan club determined to bring back the South African coach

Fadlu Davids is being considered as the new head coach of Raja Casablanca, with the South African tactician emerging as the top priority for the Moroccan side.

According to Unplayable, Davids’ current club, Tanzanian outfit Simba, is keen to keep their manager, but a tempting offer from Raja could convince the 44-year-old coach to take up the challenge and make a return to Casablanca. It’s worth noting that Davids previously worked at Raja as an assistant coach during the 2023/2024 season before moving to Tanzania.

Additionally, Davids is being considered as a replacement for Lassaad Chabbi, whose departure now seems inevitable following the team’s disappointing run of results.