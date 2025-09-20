RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Will he leave Simba? Fadlu Davids could return to Raja Casablanca

Will he leave Simba? Fadlu Davids could return to Raja Casablanca

Moroccan club determined to bring back the South African coach
Football news Today, 15:04
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Will he leave Simba? Fadlu Davids could return to Raja Casablanca Photo: x.com/moshijnr

Fadlu Davids is being considered as the new head coach of Raja Casablanca, with the South African tactician emerging as the top priority for the Moroccan side.

According to Unplayable, Davids’ current club, Tanzanian outfit Simba, is keen to keep their manager, but a tempting offer from Raja could convince the 44-year-old coach to take up the challenge and make a return to Casablanca. It’s worth noting that Davids previously worked at Raja as an assistant coach during the 2023/2024 season before moving to Tanzania.

Additionally, Davids is being considered as a replacement for Lassaad Chabbi, whose departure now seems inevitable following the team’s disappointing run of results.

Related teams and leagues
Simba SC Simba SC Schedule Simba SC News Simba SC Transfers
Raja Casablanca Raja Casablanca Schedule Raja Casablanca News Raja Casablanca Transfers
Related Team News
Nasreddine Nabi could take the helm at Moroccan Raja Club Athletic Football news Yesterday, 05:00 Nasreddine Nabi could take the helm at Moroccan Raja Club Athletic
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores