Why Gabriel Milito Might Turn Down Boca Job Despite Being the Top Pick

Despite being Boca Juniors' leading candidate to take over as head coach, Gabriel Milito may turn down the offer due to personal reasons, according to ESPN. The former Atlético Mineiro manager has a long-term ambition to become president of Independiente, a goal that could be compromised if he accepts a role with one of their biggest rivals.

As reported by journalist Luciana Rubinska on SportsCenter, Milito’s inner circle confirmed that coaching Boca could hinder his political aspirations within Independiente. “He believes that if he takes the Boca job, it would disqualify him from running for president at Independiente because he would be competing with a major disadvantage,” Rubinska explained.

This potential rejection is not rooted in professional concerns, but rather in a clear personal conviction. Rubinska added that Milito is thinking ahead: “He has a five-year horizon in mind. Right now, his top priority is becoming Independiente’s president.”

Milito himself revealed this plan during a 2024 interview on ESPN, stating that while he intended to coach for a few more years, his ultimate decision was to enter club leadership in Avellaneda.

In the meantime, Boca remain under the interim guidance of Mariano Herrón, with the Football Council continuing their search for a full-time coach ahead of the Club World Cup.