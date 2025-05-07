Who Is Thabang Mahlangu? SuperSport United Teen Makes Headlines with Brace Against Sierra Leone
Thabang Mahlangu stole the spotlight with two goals in South Africa’s emphatic 4-1 win over Sierra Leone in Group A of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, propelling himself into second place in the tournament’s top scorers' chart.
Here are four key facts about the rising star:
- He Plays for SuperSport United
SuperSport United, a team in South Africa's Premier Soccer League, now has the 19-year-old striker on their roster. They are currently ranked 13th in the league.
- Club Form Still a Work in Progress
Despite his international breakout, Mahlangu has made just 6 appearances across all competitions this season for SuperSport, with no goals or assists to his name so far.
- AFCON Efficiency Despite Limited Minutes
He’s made just 3 appearances in the U-20 AFCON and played a total of only 34 minutes, but has already bagged 2 goals—highlighting his impactful efficiency in front of goal.
- Modest Market Value
According to Transfermarkt, Mahlangu’s current market value is €50,000—a figure that could skyrocket if he continues to shine on the international stage.
It may only take a few minutes to leave an impression, as Thabang Mahlangu's brace is drawing attention and suggesting that he could be South Africa's next big attacking potential.