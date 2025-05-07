Who Is Thabang Mahlangu? SuperSport United Teen Makes Headlines with Brace Against Sierra Leone

Thabang Mahlangu stole the spotlight with two goals in South Africa’s emphatic 4-1 win over Sierra Leone in Group A of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, propelling himself into second place in the tournament’s top scorers' chart.

Here are four key facts about the rising star:

He Plays for SuperSport United

SuperSport United, a team in South Africa's Premier Soccer League, now has the 19-year-old striker on their roster. They are currently ranked 13th in the league.

Goals from Neo Rapoo and a brace from Thabang Mahlangu sealed a strong performance.🔥



Congratulations! 🇿🇦👏#MatsatsantsaUnified pic.twitter.com/5ivopvZ4gL — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) May 7, 2025

Club Form Still a Work in Progress

Despite his international breakout, Mahlangu has made just 6 appearances across all competitions this season for SuperSport, with no goals or assists to his name so far.

AFCON Efficiency Despite Limited Minutes

He’s made just 3 appearances in the U-20 AFCON and played a total of only 34 minutes, but has already bagged 2 goals—highlighting his impactful efficiency in front of goal.

Modest Market Value

According to Transfermarkt, Mahlangu’s current market value is €50,000—a figure that could skyrocket if he continues to shine on the international stage.

🏆 𝕌20 𝔸𝔽ℂ𝕆ℕ 🏆



Brace-hero Thabang Mahlangu says he was happy to come off the bench to help Amajita 🇿🇦 to a statement victory over Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 as they now eye a spot in the #TotalEnergiesAFCONU20 knockout stage against Zambia 🇿🇲.#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/nabYBWcbfs — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 7, 2025

It may only take a few minutes to leave an impression, as Thabang Mahlangu's brace is drawing attention and suggesting that he could be South Africa's next big attacking potential.