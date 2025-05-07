RU RU ES ES FR FR
Who Is Thabang Mahlangu? SuperSport United Teen Makes Headlines with Brace Against Sierra Leone

Who Is Thabang Mahlangu? SuperSport United Teen Makes Headlines with Brace Against Sierra Leone

Football news Today, 19:13
Khaled Hegazy Khaled Hegazy Dailysports's expert
Thabang Mahlangu stole the spotlight with two goals in South Africa’s emphatic 4-1 win over Sierra Leone in Group A of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, propelling himself into second place in the tournament’s top scorers' chart.

Here are four key facts about the rising star:

  • He Plays for SuperSport United

SuperSport United, a team in South Africa's Premier Soccer League, now has the 19-year-old striker on their roster. They are currently ranked 13th in the league.

  • Club Form Still a Work in Progress

Despite his international breakout, Mahlangu has made just 6 appearances across all competitions this season for SuperSport, with no goals or assists to his name so far.

  • AFCON Efficiency Despite Limited Minutes

He’s made just 3 appearances in the U-20 AFCON and played a total of only 34 minutes, but has already bagged 2 goals—highlighting his impactful efficiency in front of goal.

  • Modest Market Value

According to Transfermarkt, Mahlangu’s current market value is €50,000—a figure that could skyrocket if he continues to shine on the international stage.

It may only take a few minutes to leave an impression, as Thabang Mahlangu's brace is drawing attention and suggesting that he could be South Africa's next big attacking potential.

