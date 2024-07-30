Who earned more? The top 20 English clubs in terms of revenue from the sale of players are known

It is no secret that England now has strict financial fair-play rules. They force clubs not only to buy players, but also to sell them. It is known who has succeeded best in this endeavour over the last 10 years.

The leader with a gap of almost 400 million euros from second place, paradoxically, is Chelsea (1.37 billion euros). Second is Manchester City, which barely crossed the one billion euro mark. Third place is Liverpool, which is far behind these clubs and has not even reached the figure of 700 million euros.

It should be noted that not all the clubs on this list are Premier League clubs. Thus, of the 20 clubs in this ranking, four, namely Watford, Leeds, Burnley and Norwich are representatives of the lower division - the Championship.

Ranking of English clubs by transfer revenue over the last 10 years:

Chelsea - 1.37 billion euros Manchester City - 1.01 billion euros Liverpool - €697 million Everton - €650 million Leicester - €601 million Southampton - 588 million euros Tottenham - 542 million euros Aston Villa - €533 million Manchester United - 487 million euros West Ham - €469 million Wolverhampton - €469 million Brighton - €455 million Arsenal - 407 million euros Watford - €378 million Newcastle - 354 million euros Leeds - 308 million euros Nottingham Forest - 261 million euros Norwich - 249 million euros Brentford - 233 million euros Burnley - 227 million euros