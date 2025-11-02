Werder Coach Calls Out Boniface After Flat Display in Mainz Draw

Steffen urges Nigerian striker to “do better” as poor form continues amid fitness struggles

Werder Bremen striker Victor Boniface has come under fire from head coach Horst Steffen following a disappointing performance in the club’s 1-1 draw against Mainz on Saturday. After a bright start in the previous game, expectations were high for the Nigerian international, but his display was notably subdued.

Boniface played the full 90 minutes but struggled to influence the match. He recorded no goals, no shots on target, and no assists, completing only 53 percent of his passes and registering just 28 touches. The German newspaper BILD gave him a poor rating of 5 for his efforts.

Coach Steffen didn't mince words after the game. "He tried to hold onto the ball up front. Today I thought to myself: Come on, he can do even better,” the coach stated.

This isn't the first time the 24-year-old has faced public criticism. Following a 0-3 loss to Freiburg, Steffen highlighted issues with the striker's positioning, saying: "He was too ‘everywhere’ for me. He should definitely be more centrally located. It wasn’t how I wanted it.”

Boniface, who is on loan from Leverkusen, has now made seven league appearances for Werder but is yet to score, though he has one assist. His struggles have been compounded by lingering injuries and reports that he is still carrying extra weight, which has affected his pace and mobility.

Despite the technical ability Boniface possesses, these physical issues have hampered his impact. Steffen is, however, remaining patient about the adaptation process, noting that the striker needs time. “He is still on his way, but it’s a long one,” the coach concluded, underscoring that improvement from Boniface will be crucial for the team moving forward.