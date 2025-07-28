RU RU ES ES FR FR
Well done! Three Banyana Banyana players included in the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Best XI

A well-deserved list.
Football news Today, 11:46
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Well done! Three Banyana Banyana players included in the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Best XI https://x.com/Banyana_Banyana

The team's defense was particularly impressive.

Details: Today, the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Best XI, featuring the tournament's top 11 players, was revealed.

The list is dominated by representatives from the tournament winners, Nigeria.

Runner-up in terms of representation is Banyana Banyana, the semi-finalists. The South African side has three players in the Best XI:

  • Refiloe Jane.
  • Bambanani Mbane.
  • Karabo Dhlamini.

Morocco and Ghana each have two players named to the squad as well.

Banyana Banyana fell just short of reaching the final, losing 1-2 to Nigeria in the semifinals. In the third-place match, South Africa's women unfortunately also lost to Ghana, leaving the tournament without a medal.

Reminder: It's very serious... Gabriela Salgado hospitalized after injury in Banyana Banyana vs Nigeria clash

