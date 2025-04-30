"We support the coach": James Maddison comments on Postecoglou's future

At the moment, Tottenham are showing poor form and find themselves in the lower half of the Premier League table. The manager's future is now in question, and the Spurs' attacking leader has shared his opinion on the situation.

Details: Midfielder James Maddison stated that the team fully supports Ange Postecoglou. The player himself considers the Australian a good person.

Quote: "We support the coach 100%. I think he's a wonderful person. He was the first to tell you, and I heard it myself, that we're not playing well in the league. He's my coach, my head coach, and I respect him," Maddison shared.

On Thursday, May 1, Tottenham will face Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final. The match kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time at the Spurs' stadium.

Reminder: The North London side will be without Son Heung-min, as head coach Ange Postecoglou confirmed at the pre-match press conference. The South Korean continues to recover from injury.