We must make them defend. Pochettino commented on the upcoming match against Man City

The coach of Chelsea shared his opinion on the readiness of his team for the upcoming match, as well as assessed the chances of the Blues in the match against the English champions.

'We will face a very good team, but we need to be brave and make them defend. This is a team that can dominate, and we need to attack, everyone needs to run, make an effort to achieve this together.

Of course, the most important thing is to go out and challenge them. Undoubtedly, they are one of the best - they are making history in England. We are a team that has had ups and downs, we need to find maturity and consistency, and we must try to win.

We showed one of the best performances of the season in the last match when we played 4-4 against the second team in the league,' - said Pochettino.