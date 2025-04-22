“We must consider this.” Cardoso explains Ribeiro's goal drought

The arrival of Lucas Ribeiro at Mamelodi Sundowns in the summer of 2023 immediately turned the Latin American into a key player for the team. However, in the past month, he hasn't been involved in any scoring actions, and the head coach of the "Brazilians," Miguel Cardoso, knows why.

Details: Cardoso emphasized that after a significant number of goals, the opponent's defense has started to pay a lot of attention to Ribeiro. His teammates should capitalize on this, which hasn't happened yet.

