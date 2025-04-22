“We must consider this.” Cardoso explains Ribeiro's goal drought
The arrival of Lucas Ribeiro at Mamelodi Sundowns in the summer of 2023 immediately turned the Latin American into a key player for the team. However, in the past month, he hasn't been involved in any scoring actions, and the head coach of the "Brazilians," Miguel Cardoso, knows why.
Details: Cardoso emphasized that after a significant number of goals, the opponent's defense has started to pay a lot of attention to Ribeiro. His teammates should capitalize on this, which hasn't happened yet.
Quote: "I fully understand the question and consider it important to comment on it, because after Lucas Ribeiro scored a goal in the matches against Orlando Pirates and then Kaizer Chiefs, all the teams became very worried about him. By marking him with two or three players, they significantly complicated his work.
And because of this, we don't see him as free on the field. It's important for the team to understand that when he is marked by two or three players, there are other spaces on the field that need to be utilized, and we must consider this.
He also needs to understand that if he is under heavy pressure, he should release the ball and let others play, so he can then position himself to find open space and play," said Cardoso.