"We drink blood every morning" - Bayer's leader wittily responds to calmness before the UEL final

On Wednesday, May 22, the UEFA Europa League final between Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta will take place in Dublin, Ireland.

When asked about the team's calmness before the UEFA Europa League final, Bayer's captain Granit Xhaka responded with humor.

"We drink blood every morning. We don't feel it anymore," the midfielder stated.

It is noteworthy that during the pre-match press conference, Bayer's head coach announced that he could count on all his players, as there are currently no injuries in the squad. However, he surprised many with his choice of goalkeeper, stating that Matej Kovar would take the place in goal instead of Lukáš Hrádecký.

The Dailysports team has prepared the probable lineups for this encounter.

Additionally, Xabi Alonso's team is the clear favorite for the match, with their victory in regular time offered at odds of 1.78. The likelihood of Bayer winning the trophy overall is estimated at 1.39.

Atalanta's chances are significantly higher. A win in regular time is valued at 4.44, and their overall victory in the tournament is rated at 2.9.

The UEFA Europa League final between Atalanta and Bayer will take place on May 22 at 21:00 Central European Time at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.