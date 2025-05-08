Wanda Nara shares photo of Mauro Icardi's daughters amid rumors of his engagement to China Suárez

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi appears to be on the verge of marrying his beloved China Suárez. Amid swirling rumors, his ex-wife Wanda Nara took to Instagram Stories to share a snapshot with her daughters from the footballer.

Read also: Mauro Icardi and China Suárez rumored to move to the US after imminent wedding

The photo features the girls posing with shopping carts against the backdrop of supermarket shelves. It seems Wanda decided to take her daughters on a family grocery run.

Given the ongoing disagreements between Icardi and Wanda—especially regarding the girls and his ability to see them—such photos come across as a subtle jab at Mauro for moving on with his life while seemingly forgetting about his daughters.

Rumors have been circulating for some time now that Icardi is planning to marry China Suárez, with speculation even suggesting she might already be pregnant. These wedding rumors gained traction recently when the footballer himself posted several photos featuring him and Suárez wearing matching rings on their fingers.

It's worth noting that Wanda reportedly forbids Icardi from seeing his daughters largely because of China, as she doesn't want Mauro's current partner spending time with the girls.