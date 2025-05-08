Wanchope Plans Squad Overhaul as Saprissa Set to Cut Four Players Before Apertura 2025

Deportivo Saprissa is already reshaping its squad ahead of the 2025 Apertura, with head coach Paulo Wanchope taking charge of crucial roster decisions. According to Fútbol Centroamérica, the club is preparing to part ways with four players who have failed to cement their roles in the team, just days after Saprissa dramatically qualified for the Clausura semifinals.

The players reportedly on their way out are Eduardo Anderson, Gini Vivi, Orlando Sinclair, and Fabricio Alemán. Anderson, a Panamanian center-back on loan from Alianza FC, will be released at the end of June, freeing up an international slot. Vivi, still owned by LA Galaxy, is also unlikely to stay beyond his extended loan due to underperformance.

Additionally, Saprissa is looking to terminate the contracts of Sinclair and Alemán, who are tied to the club until 2027 and 2026. Sinclair has made 12 appearances this tournament with one goal and one assist, while Alemán, the son of former player “Super Ratón,” hasn't featured under either José Giacone or Wanchope. With the sporting director Sergio Gila set to depart, Wanchope is gaining greater influence over the club’s strategic planning.