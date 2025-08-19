“Wake up, for god’s sake.” Tyson Fury clashes with brother over Joshua-Paul fight

The potential fight between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul is still far from being organized, but that hasn’t stopped prominent figures in the boxing world from making their predictions. In fact, opinions differ even within boxing families.

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has gotten into a dispute with his brother Tommy over this fight, as Tommy is convinced it will be an easy walk in the park for AJ.

Quote: “If I can beat Paul, then what do you think Joshua would do to him? I think my dad said AJ could beat him even with his dick, and I completely agree. Even with a broken hand, Joshua would put him away in less than a minute. Honestly, from a safety standpoint, this fight shouldn’t even happen… unless someone gets bribed. It would take a lot of money, but AJ could be paid not to throw a single punch for eight rounds. I don’t know!” Tommy said.

For his part, Tyson warns not to underestimate Paul: