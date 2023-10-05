Vinicius provided testimony in court regarding racist remarks

RU RU NG NG
In the previous La Liga season, during a match between Valencia and Real Madrid, there was a racist incident involving Real Madrid winger Vinicius.

On the club's website, it was stated that on Thursday, October 5th, the Brazilian player provided his testimony in court. He did so via video conference in the Valencia Investigative Court regarding the events that took place at the Mestalla Stadium on May 21st, where he experienced racist and xenophobic insults and behavior.

To recap, on May 21st, during a match against Valencia, Vinicius was subjected to racial abuse, and at the end of the match, he was sent off. This incident led to a major racist scandal in Spain, and there were reports that the Brazilian player might even consider leaving Real Madrid.

It's worth noting that on May 23, 2017, Real Madrid officially announced an agreement with Flamengo for the future transfer of Vinicius, which would take place in July 2018. The transfer fee was €45 million. According to the terms of the agreement, Real Madrid would have full rights to the attacking midfielder only when he turned 18 in the summer of 2018. Vinicius Junior was presented as a Real Madrid player on July 20, 2018.

