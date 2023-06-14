Vinicius became the most expensive player of the season in the Spanish championship

Real Madrid and Brazilian national team striker Vinicius Júnior is the most expensive player of the Spanish championship.

According to Transfermarkt, the Brazilian is now valued at $ 150 million.

Vinicius became the most expensive player in La Liga. His price went up by 30 million euros during the season.

Also in the top 10 most expensive players were Rodrigo, Pedri, Federico Valverde, Gavi, Eduardo Camavanga, Aurélien Tchouameni, Franky de Jong, Eder Militao and Ronald Araujo.