Villagra Ends Long Wait With CSKA Moscow Debut

According to Bolavip, Rodrigo Villagra finally returned to action after nine months on the sidelines, making his first appearance for CSKA Moscow. The former River Plate midfielder came on late in the team’s 3-1 victory over PFC Sochi in the Russian Premier League, breaking a long spell of inactivity dating back to last December.

The 24-year-old found himself in a difficult position at the start of 2025. A failed transfer involving businessman Foster Gillett left him stranded after River never received the promised €12 million fee. Having signed a release, Villagra had to train on his own while waiting for clarity. The saga ended in February, when River sold 50 percent of his rights to CSKA for €5 million, including bonuses.

His last official match had been on December 14, 2024, when River lost narrowly to Racing. He had closed that year as a starter under Marcelo Gallardo, who intended to keep him in the lineup for 2025 before the transfer dispute cut off his momentum. In Moscow, physical setbacks and limited trust from coach Fabio Celestini further delayed his debut, with only two previous appearances on the bench.

On Monday, in the 83rd minute against Sochi, Celestini sent him on to replace Alerrandro. Though brief, the cameo was a relief for Villagra, who now hopes to build rhythm and earn a more consistent role as CSKA continues its campaign.