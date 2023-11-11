RU RU NG NG
VIDEO. LeBron is the first NBA player in history with five thousand losses

Basketball news Today, 06:43
Robert Sykes
VIDEO. LeBron is the first NBA player in history with five thousand losses Фото с сайта НБА/Автор неизвестен

In today's match against Phoenix (122:119), LeBron James reached an unprecedented milestone, tallying five thousand turnovers. One such instance was a ball snatched by Grayson Allen.

Back in 2021, LeBron broke the NBA record by surpassing Karl Malone (4,525) for the most turnovers, becoming the sole leader among both current and former players in the league.

Among the top 10 players in turnovers, still active, are Russell Westbrook (4,467) ranking third and James Harden (3,741) in eighth place. All the other players in this list have already concluded their careers.

Beyond this record, LeBron's legacy is defined by numerous other remarkable achievements. He stands as the most prolific scorer in NBA history, the player with the most playoff games, the highest number of successful two-point shots in the playoffs, the only player with 10,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists, holder of the record for the most playoff series wins, and numerous other records to his name.

LeBron James has been representing the Lakers since 2018. Before that, he played for Miami and Cleveland. He's a four-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist as part of the USA national team.

