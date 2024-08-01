(VIDEO) It looks spectacular. Saudi Arabia presents its bid to host the 2034 World Cup
Recently, it has been announced that Saudi Arabia has officially submitted a bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Currently, the Saudis are the sole contenders to host the tournament.
Today, Saudi Arabia unveiled their bid presentation. In a short video lasting just over two minutes, the Saudis showcased all 15 stadiums that will host the World Cup.
It is expected that Saudi Arabia will face no competitors and will be awarded the tournament. This would make Saudi Arabia the fourth Asian country to host the World Cup, following Japan and South Korea in 2002 and Qatar in 2022.
Given the rotation of hosts, the 2034 World Cup can only be hosted by a federation from Asia or Oceania. South America could have been a contender, but due to the three matches being held there for the 2030 World Cup, South American federations are out of the running for 2034.
The next World Cup in 2026 will be hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, marking the first time the tournament will be held simultaneously in three countries.