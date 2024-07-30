The only country to bid to host the 2034 World Cup is known

The 2034 World Cup is still ten years away, but it won't be long before the host of this tournament is decided. There is only one contender.

It is Saudi Arabia. Representatives of the association submitted an official bid to host the tournament during a special event in Paris. The Saudi Arabian Federation announced its intentions to submit a bid back in October 2023, but the corresponding happened only now.

Thus, Saudi Arabia became the only contender to host the 2034 World Cup. Although non-alternative, the vote on its bid will take place on 11 December 2024 during the FIFA Congress.

For Saudi Arabia to win the right to host the tournament, it needs the support of 106 of the 210 federations that make up FIFA.

With the rotation of hosts, only a federation from Asia or Oceania will be able to host the 2034 World Cup. South America could also bid to host the tournament, but because of the three 2030 World Cup matches in the region, South American federations fell out of contention for the 2034 World Cup.