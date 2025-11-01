Victory secured! New Zealand defeats England again!

This win marks their third consecutive triumph in the series

In yet another one-day international, New Zealand faced off against England.

Details: In the third match of the ODI series, New Zealand squared up against England. The previous two encounters had both ended in New Zealand’s favor, and the team was eager to extend their winning streak.

In a tense and hard-fought battle, New Zealand managed to overcome England, clinching the victory by 2 wickets. As a result, England failed to notch a single win against their rivals in this ODI showdown.

New Zealand beat England by two wickets to secure 3-0 sweep in ODI series 🧹 pic.twitter.com/qCuXI35Om4 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 1, 2025

New Zealand’s next opponent will be the West Indies, while England is set to take on Australia.



