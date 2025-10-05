India vs Pakistan women's cricket match twice interrupted for unusual reason

The field even had to be treated with a special agent

The Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Colombo was halted due to an unexpected insect invasion.

The game was paused so that the field could be treated with a special agent. However, even after disinsection, the situation only improved briefly—the insects soon returned.

The first issues arose after about 20 overs, when the stadium floodlights were switched on and the swarm was attracted by the light. Players from both sides tried to deal with the problem using spray, applying it to their kits and the pitch area, but the effect was short-lived.

Eventually, a stadium worker entered the field wearing a gas mask and carrying a sprayer, enveloping much of the playing area in smoke. After the pause, play resumed, but in the 38th over, the scenario repeated itself—Pakistan's Ramin Shamim needed medical attention after an insect got into her eye.

Interestingly, this was already the second consecutive match in Colombo disrupted by external factors: the previous day, the Sri Lanka vs Australia fixture was called off entirely due to heavy rain.