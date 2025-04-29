Victor Osimhen's girlfriend and their daughter went on vacation to Dubai without him

The beloved of Galatasaray footballer Victor Osimhen, Stephanie Ladevig, along with their 2-year-old daughter Hailey True, went on a luxurious vacation to Dubai without him. She shared photos from the vacation on her Snapchat and Instagram accounts.

Stephanie posted pictures from a luxurious hotel, the pool, and a walk in the Dubai Mall, where she and the little one visited the Dubai Aquarium.

It's worth noting that Stephanie and Hailey flew for a vacation at the prestigious Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, located on the famous Palm Jumeirah Island. It seems the lady decided to spend a few days with the child in a tranquil resort atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Osimhen remains in Istanbul, where he helps Galatasaray achieve its main goals: winning the championship and the Turkish Cup. It's noteworthy that Galatasaray is leading the championship, ahead of Fenerbahçe by 5 points, and will play Trabzonspor in the Cup final.

The Nigerian is one of the key players of the Turkish team: this season he has played 36 matches in all competitions, scoring 31 goals and making 8 assists.