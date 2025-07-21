Victor Osimhen has decided on his future. Where will the striker continue his career?

For the past two years, Victor Osimhen couldn’t decide where to take his career next, but it seems this saga has finally come to an end.

Details: Fabrizio Romano has reported that Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen will remain in Turkey and continue playing for Galatasaray. The clubs have reached an agreement and will soon complete all official procedures.

The Turkish giants will pay the Italian champions €40 million up front and another €35 million in a year. Additionally, Galatasaray will give Napoli 10% of Osimhen’s next transfer fee, plus bonuses for goals scored. For the next two years, he cannot be sold to any Italian club.

Reminder: Napoli has officially announced the signing of 24-year-old striker Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese. He joins the Neapolitans on loan, but Napoli will be obligated to purchase his contract once the loan expires.