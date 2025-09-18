Very happy. Yamal reacts to Nicki Nicole's Latin Grammy nomination

Proud of his girlfriend

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is beaming with pride over the professional achievements of his girlfriend, Nicki Nicole. The footballer took to his Instagram page to react to the news of the singer's nomination for a Latin Grammy.

Yamal reposted Nicki's announcement about her nomination and added a series of emojis to express his happiness and excitement over the news.

It's worth noting that Nicki Nicole's album, titled "NAIKI," has been nominated in the “Best Urban Music Album” category. This marks the singer's eighth Latin Grammy nomination in her career.

As a reminder, Lamine Yamal and Nicki Nicole first met at the footballer's 18th birthday party on July 13, 2025. Rumors about their relationship began circulating soon after and were confirmed when Yamal posted a photo together with Nicki during her birthday celebration on August 25.

Additionally, Lamine is currently sidelined due to a groin injury and will miss tonight's UEFA Champions League match against Newcastle.