Recovering from injury in the arms of his girlfriend: paparazzi catch Yamal on a date with Nicki Nicole

The couple enjoy a romantic getaway together
Lifestyle Today, 09:14
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Lamin Yamal hugs Nicki Nicole Photo: https://www.instagram.com/splashnews / Author unknown

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is sidelined for several matches due to injury. While he's off the pitch, he's spending quality time with his girlfriend: photos confirming this surfaced on the Instagram account of Splash News.

The pictures show a beaming, happy Yamal embracing Nicki Nicole and even carrying her in his arms. The couple are relaxing in Barcelona, once again putting to rest any rumors about a breakup.

It should be noted that Yamal is definitely out for Barcelona's Champions League clash against Newcastle, scheduled for tomorrow, September 18. The winger has not been included in the squad and will not travel with the team to England.

Recall that Lamine picked up the injury while on duty with the Spanish national team and even played some matches under painkillers, a decision that infuriated Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, who considered it a lack of care for the player from the Spanish Football Federation.

