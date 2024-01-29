Very emotional. Mexican football legend burst into tears at the presentation at his hometown club

The Mexican national team legend, Chicharito Hernandez, was officially presented yesterday as the new player for Chivas Guadalajara.

Fans warmly embraced Chicharito and dedicated a large banner to him.

Witnessing the reception, the 35-year-old forward couldn't contain his emotions and was moved to tears.

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández was brought to tears after being welcomed by the fans of his boyhood club @Chivas 🥺👋 pic.twitter.com/XEKyNWeuSE — 433 (@433) January 28, 2024

Chicharito is a product of Chivas Guadalajara. He made his debut for the hometown club in 2006 and moved to Manchester United in the summer of 2010. Subsequently, he also played for Real Madrid, West Ham, Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla, and his most recent club was the Los Angeles Galaxy.

For the Mexican national team, Chicharito participated in 109 matches and scored 52 goals.