Verón, Ginóbili, and Mónaco Back Ambitious Project to Reshape Miami FC

Football news Today, 21:40
Miami FC, currently competing in the USL Championship (the second tier of American soccer), is entering a transformative phase fueled by an ambitious vision with strong Argentine roots. According to La Gaceta, high-profile figures such as Juan Sebastián Verón, Emanuel Ginóbili, and Juan "Pico" Mónaco have joined the project with the goal of turning the club into a leading institution in Florida’s sports scene.

Verón, president of Estudiantes de La Plata, has joined the club’s board of directors. His leadership experience and professional football approach are expected to help reshape Miami FC’s development model, drawing from his success in Argentina with a focus on youth systems, organizational stability, and sporting excellence.

Emanuel Ginóbili has taken on a role focused on sports and education, especially basketball development, in partnership with former national teammate Pepe Sánchez. Meanwhile, former goalkeeper Darío Sala will oversee the youth academy and scouting infrastructure, with a particular emphasis on nurturing local and international talent.

While the closed league system in the U.S. rules out promotion to the top division, Miami FC is not positioning itself as a challenger to Inter Miami. Instead, the club is focused on institutional growth and sporting consistency, aiming to attract emerging international players and provide them with a stable, professional environment.

A key example is 23-year-old Argentine striker Francisco Bonfiglio, who previously played for Atlético Tucuman, San Lorenzo, Villarreal, and Independiente. His early success and smooth adaptation reflect the club’s long-term strategy of investing in young talent and building a solid foundation for the future.

