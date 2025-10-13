Vélez Sarsfield coach names Di María the third-greatest Argentine in history

An Argentine legend.

This summer, Ángel Di María ended his European career and returned to Argentina, where he now plays for Rosario Central. Recently, the coach of a rival side offered high praise for the veteran star.

Details: A few days ago, Di María’s team defeated Vélez Sarsfield 2–1. According to Vélez Sarsfield head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Di María ranks as the third-greatest Argentine footballer of all time.

Quote: “After Maradona and Messi, Di María is the third-best Argentine player in history,” said Schelotto.

Rosario Central currently sits fourth in Group B of the Argentine Clausura, having collected 21 points in 11 rounds. Di María has contributed five goals and two assists in 12 appearances for the club.

Reminder: Scaloni has earned every bit of praise and recognition coming his way. The 37-year-old Rosario Central and Argentina midfielder Ángel Di María recently shared his thoughts on the work of national team head coach Lionel Scaloni.