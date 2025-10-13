ES ES FR FR
Vélez Sarsfield coach names Di María the third-greatest Argentine in history

An Argentine legend.
Today, 02:43
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
This summer, Ángel Di María ended his European career and returned to Argentina, where he now plays for Rosario Central. Recently, the coach of a rival side offered high praise for the veteran star.

Details: A few days ago, Di María’s team defeated Vélez Sarsfield 2–1. According to Vélez Sarsfield head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Di María ranks as the third-greatest Argentine footballer of all time.

Quote: “After Maradona and Messi, Di María is the third-best Argentine player in history,” said Schelotto.

Rosario Central currently sits fourth in Group B of the Argentine Clausura, having collected 21 points in 11 rounds. Di María has contributed five goals and two assists in 12 appearances for the club.

Reminder: Scaloni has earned every bit of praise and recognition coming his way. The 37-year-old Rosario Central and Argentina midfielder Ángel Di María recently shared his thoughts on the work of national team head coach Lionel Scaloni.

