Vancouver Eyes Future MLS All-Star Game Amid Strong Season

As reported by Canadian Soccer Daily, while Austin basks in the MLS All-Star spotlight this week, Vancouver continues to wait its turn. Since the league’s debut in 1996, only one All-Star game has taken place in Canada—back in 2008, hosted by Toronto FC.

The Vancouver Whitecaps hope to change that. Although no formal plans are in place, CEO Axel Schuster confirmed the desire to host the event, potentially starting in 2027. “This is way more than just one game,” he said, pointing to the week-long schedule that includes concerts, skills challenges, youth tournaments, and executive meetings. Hosting would also require an agreement with BC Place.

Meanwhile, Vancouver celebrates sending four players to this year’s All-Star match for the first time: Brian White, Sebastian Berhalter, Tristan Blackmon, and Yohei Takaoka. The team enters the break second in the Western Conference, just one point behind the leader with a game in hand.

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver praised Vancouver as a top-tier destination. “It’s one of our favorite trips every year,” he said, noting the city’s scenery and atmosphere. Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim echoed the sentiment, calling the All-Star game a chance to showcase the city ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

While Charlotte is set to host the 2026 edition, Vancouver is pushing to be next. With strong local support, a thriving team, and seven World Cup matches on the horizon, the city believes its All-Star moment should come sooner rather than later.