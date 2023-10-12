RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Valverde will extend his contract with Real Madrid

Valverde will extend his contract with Real Madrid

Football news Today, 10:21
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Valverde will extend his contract with Real Madrid Valverde will extend his contract with Real Madrid

Midfielder Federico Valverde of Real Madrid will extend his contract with the club, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to sources, Real has agreed to new terms for the extension of the contract with their Uruguayan midfielder. The new contract will run until 2028, with a release clause of one billion. Romano also adds that announcements regarding Valverde, Camavinga, Vinicius, and all the others will be made in the near future.

Valverde joined Real Madrid on July 22, 2016, and was immediately sent to the club's reserve team, Real Madrid Castilla. The Madrid club paid around 5 million euros for the transfer of the young Uruguayan, and the contract was signed until the summer of 2021.

Federico made a breakthrough in his career in the 2019/20 season when he became a crucial part of his team. He also made an invaluable contribution to Real Madrid's victory in the Spanish Super Cup, for which he was named the best player of the match and received widespread praise.

On August 24, 2021, Valverde extended his contract until 2027. During his time at Real, Valverde has won many titles, including the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid
Popular news
The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar Football news Today, 09:46 The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar
Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree Football news Yesterday, 14:32 Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree
Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches Football news Yesterday, 14:00 Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches
Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension Football news Yesterday, 13:31 Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension
The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs Football news Yesterday, 10:24 The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs
Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham Football news Yesterday, 07:05 Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:50 Juventus wants to bring back their former winger Football news Today, 11:37 A few million max. Lahm commented on the salaries within the German national team Football news Today, 11:30 Luton Town has officially signed a 32-year-old midfielder who has spent his entire career in England Football news Today, 11:29 Defenders have been constrained in their capabilities. Del Piero assessed modern football Football news Today, 11:18 Maguire: I personally did not determine whether the transfer to West Ham would occur Football news Today, 11:10 He is just a commendable goalkeeper. An expert has appraised André Onana Football news Today, 11:00 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 7 Football news Today, 10:21 Valverde will extend his contract with Real Madrid Football news Today, 09:46 The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar Football news Today, 08:00 Lopetegui announced his desire to lead Napoli
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sweden vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Faroe islands vs Poland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Croatia vs Türkiye prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Belarus vs Romania prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today UC Dublin vs Bohemians prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Andorra vs. Kosovo prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Albania vs. Czech Republic prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today England U21 vs Serbia U21 prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Spain vs Scotland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023