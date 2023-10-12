Valverde will extend his contract with Real Madrid

Midfielder Federico Valverde of Real Madrid will extend his contract with the club, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to sources, Real has agreed to new terms for the extension of the contract with their Uruguayan midfielder. The new contract will run until 2028, with a release clause of one billion. Romano also adds that announcements regarding Valverde, Camavinga, Vinicius, and all the others will be made in the near future.

Valverde joined Real Madrid on July 22, 2016, and was immediately sent to the club's reserve team, Real Madrid Castilla. The Madrid club paid around 5 million euros for the transfer of the young Uruguayan, and the contract was signed until the summer of 2021.

Federico made a breakthrough in his career in the 2019/20 season when he became a crucial part of his team. He also made an invaluable contribution to Real Madrid's victory in the Spanish Super Cup, for which he was named the best player of the match and received widespread praise.

On August 24, 2021, Valverde extended his contract until 2027. During his time at Real, Valverde has won many titles, including the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.