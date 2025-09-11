Valencia Seals Move to Mexico After Ecuador’s Win Over Argentina

According to O Globo, Enner Valencia’s future has been settled in dramatic fashion just a day after his heroics against Argentina. The 35-year-old striker, who scored the penalty that gave Ecuador a 1-0 victory in Guayaquil, has terminated his contract with Internacional and is set to join Pachuca in Mexico.

The Brazilian club agreed to release him despite having a deal until 2026, mainly to offload one of the squad’s biggest salaries, worth around two million euros per year. The transfer involves no fee, but Inter will retain 50 percent of his rights. For Pachuca, the deal brings in Ecuador’s all-time leading scorer, with 47 goals in 100 caps.

With the Mexican market closing on Friday, the move will be finalized swiftly. Valencia had joined Internacional in mid-2023 from Fenerbahce but struggled to maintain consistency. A fresh start in Liga MX now awaits him.

His departure comes with memorable moments left behind: the cold-blooded penalty against Emiliano Martínez that stunned Argentina, and his decisive strike at the Monumental against River Plate in the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16, a goal that pushed the series to penalties later won in Porto Alegre.