Valencia Lands Argentine Forward Lucas Beltrán on Loan Deal

Valencia CF made a late move on transfer deadline day by securing Argentine forward Lucas Beltrán on loan from Fiorentina until June 30, 2026, according to Infobae. The 24-year-old striker arrives at Mestalla with the expectation of adding depth and competition to the attack led by head coach Carlos Corberán.

The club described Beltrán as a “mobile, associative, and complete striker” with the ability to exploit space, energize the offense, and create danger in different phases of play. Valencia officials believe his arrival will bring versatility and internal competition, both considered crucial to improving the team’s attacking options after a challenging start to the La Liga season.

Beltrán leaves Fiorentina after two seasons in which he made 98 official appearances and scored 16 goals. His first campaign in Italy was more prolific, registering ten goals across Serie A and the Conference League. However, his production dropped to six goals in the 2024-2025 season, a downturn that prompted questions about his future in Florence. Valencia’s sporting department is confident that a change of environment could help the striker rediscover the form that initially earned him a move to Europe from River Plate.

The deal, finalized on the final day of the transfer window, adds intrigue among Valencia supporters. With Beltrán’s arrival, Corberán will have another option with European experience to strengthen the squad’s attacking arsenal and aim for better results in the ongoing campaign.