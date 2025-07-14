Valencia Inquires About León's Nicolás Fonseca Amid Squad Rebuild

According to Marca, Valencia CF has made initial contact regarding Nicolás Fonseca, the 26-year-old defensive midfielder currently playing for Club León in Mexico. As the club faces a significant squad overhaul, Fonseca has emerged as a target to reinforce a midfield in need of stability.

Son of legendary Uruguayan striker Daniel Fonseca, Nicolás was born in Italy during his father’s Serie A career. Unlike his attacking father, Nico plays a more reserved role as a holding midfielder. He joined León from River Plate in January for just over €2 million and is under contract until 2028. His current market value is estimated at €3.5 million.

Valencia, which has seen the departure of several key players including Mamardashvili, Enzo Barrenechea, and Sadiq, has so far only signed Raba and goalkeeper Agirrezabala. With LaLiga set to begin in a month, head coach Carlos Corberán and sporting director Ron Gourlay are racing to rebuild the team’s spine. Fonseca could be a key piece in that process.