Vaccari Speaks Out Amid Independiente’s Struggles

According to ESPN, Julio Vaccari is navigating a critical moment at Independiente, which has now gone seven matches without a win and sits at the bottom of the Clausura standings. The coach opted to rotate his squad against Vélez Sarsfield, with the Sudamericana return leg against Universidad de Chile in mind, but the poor streak has increased pressure. On the sidelines, he even argued with rival coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto, later bringing that frustration into the press conference.

When questioned about his future, Vaccari fired back: “Do you think I should leave?”. He then made his stance clear: “I have a contract until December 15 and until that date I will be Independiente’s coach. I have the faith and the desire to continue. We have been in worse situations. I understand that the only thing that matters is the result, and I know it is part of the game. I trust these players completely”.

Discussing the match, the coach focused on the penalty awarded against his team: “My anger today is that the penalty they called against us is something they do to Ávalos 15 times during the tournament. On every corner, they grab him like that. The result was unfair, the players gave everything, and honestly I’m furious. They made a huge effort to get a good result. It takes courage to call that”.

Despite the poor domestic run, Vaccari insisted on believing in his squad: “This Independiente can achieve important things. These players have proven it. Today they showed the heart they have”. He also defended the signings who are under scrutiny: “They need time to adapt. These players will make an impact in the short and medium term”.

With the Sudamericana tie looming as a decisive challenge, Vaccari remains firm, convinced that his group still has the strength to turn their season around.