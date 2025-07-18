Usyk shares photos of himself in modern Cossack attire at pre-fight press conference with Dubois

Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk is set to fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship against Daniel Dubois tomorrow. Ahead of the bout, the Ukrainian attended a press conference dressed in a striking outfit, sharing photos of his look on his Instagram page.

Usyk appeared in the attire of a modern Zaporizhian Cossack—sporting a long white jacket with a cape, complemented by a traditional karakul hat worn by the Cossacks of Zaporizhia.

As a reminder, the Usyk vs. Dubois fight will take place tomorrow, July 19, at London’s Wembley Stadium.

On a related note, The Ring magazine recently updated its pound-for-pound boxing rankings. Oleksandr Usyk remains at the top, joined in the top three by Japan’s Naoya Inoue and American Terence Crawford.

Additionally, Usyk stated in a recent interview that he does not have an agreement in place to fight Tyson Fury, despite earlier claims from the British boxer.