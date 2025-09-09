Usyk attended the Toronto International Film Festival, where the premiere of a film featuring him took place

Becoming a movie star

Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk is making his mark on the silver screen — the celebrated athlete appeared in a film that had its premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival. The Ukrainian himself shared photos from the glamorous event on his Instagram page.

Usyk posted both photos and videos from the red carpet of the premiere for the film The Smashing Machine. The movie tells the story of famed American MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

Oleksandr took on the role of legendary Ukrainian mixed martial arts fighter Ihor Vovchanchyn in the film. The leading roles are played by Hollywood stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

It is worth noting that the global premiere of The Smashing Machine is scheduled for October 3.

As a reminder, in July, Oleksandr Usyk claimed victory over Daniel Dubois in a bout for the undisputed world heavyweight championship, earning the prestigious title for the third time in his career.