USWNT legend Christen Press to retire after the 2025 NWSL season

Two-time world champion hangs up her boots

US women's soccer star and forward Christen Press has announced she will retire from professional football at the end of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season, where she currently plays for Angel City FC.

Details: The 36-year-old broke the news of her retirement in an interview on Good Morning America, sharing that she is feeling a mix of emotions: joy, excitement, fear, and the bittersweet pain of leaving the game behind.

BREAKING: Christen Press is retiring at the end of the 2025 NWSL season.



In addition to her advocacy for equal pay, the USWNT star leaves the game a two-time World Cup Champion and Olympic bronze medalist.https://t.co/eEF5kfAO1k pic.twitter.com/CyEJBtvF2z — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 15, 2025

Press earned 155 caps for the US national team between 2013 and 2021, scoring 64 goals - ranking ninth on the all-time scoring list in USWNT history. She was a key player at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, where the US lifted the trophy.