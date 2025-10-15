USWNT legend Christen Press to retire after the 2025 NWSL season
Two-time world champion hangs up her boots
Football news Today, 12:53Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/prosoccerwire/status/1978450651186155542
US women's soccer star and forward Christen Press has announced she will retire from professional football at the end of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season, where she currently plays for Angel City FC.
- See also: Women's Champions League: Benfica vs Arsenal. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 16, 2025
Details: The 36-year-old broke the news of her retirement in an interview on Good Morning America, sharing that she is feeling a mix of emotions: joy, excitement, fear, and the bittersweet pain of leaving the game behind.
Press earned 155 caps for the US national team between 2013 and 2021, scoring 64 goals - ranking ninth on the all-time scoring list in USWNT history. She was a key player at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, where the US lifted the trophy.