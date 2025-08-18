USL Championship Week 24 Recap: Louisville Extends Lead as Sacramento and Oakland Share Six-Goal Classic

Week 24 of the USL Championship delivered high drama, per reports from USLChampionship.com. Louisville City FC maintained its commanding form atop the Eastern Conference with a 4-2 win at Miami FC, marking the third straight game with four goals scored. Phillip Goodrum struck twice, reaching 12 goals for the season to take the lead in the Golden Boot race. With 47 points from 20 matches, LouCity sit three points clear of Charleston Battery.

In the West, Sacramento Republic FC and Oakland Roots played out another instant classic, finishing 3-3 at Heart Health Park. Rodrigo López, Cristian Parano and Russell Cicerone found the net for Republic, while Daniel Gomez, Peter Wilson and Jürgen Damm responded for Roots. Damm’s stoppage-time header sealed a point and underlined the intensity of the Northern California rivalry.

Elsewhere, Charleston claimed a 2-1 road victory at Pittsburgh, Loudoun United earned a 3-2 win over Indy Eleven, and Hartford drew 1-1 with FC Tulsa. In the Western Conference, Lexington upset San Antonio 1-0, Orange County won 1-0 at Colorado Springs, and Phoenix Rising secured a 1-1 draw at Tampa Bay.

The standings show Louisville and Charleston in control of the East, with Loudoun and North Carolina also in playoff spots. In the West, Tulsa remain first with 39 points, trailed by Sacramento and San Antonio. Oakland, despite its draw, still sit outside the postseason picture.