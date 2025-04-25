RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Uruguayan Striker Guillermo May Leads Auckland’s Title Charge in Historic Debut Season

Uruguayan Striker Guillermo May Leads Auckland’s Title Charge in Historic Debut Season

Football news Yesterday, 20:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Uruguayan Striker Guillermo May Leads Auckland’s Title Charge in Historic Debut Season Uruguayan Striker Guillermo May Leads Auckland’s Title Charge in Historic Debut Season

Uruguayan striker Guillermo May, Auckland FC’s top scorer with nine goals, is set to lead his team into one of the most important matches of their debut A-League season this Sunday. As reported by 1News, Auckland need just a single point against bottom-placed Perth Glory to secure the Premiers Plate, the regular-season championship awarded to the league’s top team.

The match at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium could see Auckland become the first New Zealand club to win the Plate. Already guaranteed a playoff spot, they now have a golden opportunity to claim silverware in front of their home fans.

May has been instrumental in the team’s historic run, scoring crucial goals and establishing himself as a standout figure in the A-League. His clinical finishing has propelled Auckland to the top of the standings in a league traditionally dominated by Australian clubs.

While Auckland are the clear favorites, they’ll be wary of a slip-up—one of their only two losses this season came against Perth in January. Still, defender Dan Hall told TVNZ the team is “pumped” and eager to deliver. “We just want to put on a good show and hopefully take all three points,” he said.

If Auckland succeed, they’ll not only make history but also surpass the achievements of Wellington Phoenix, who have reached the playoffs nine times but never claimed the top regular-season honor. The city of Auckland, long absent from the A-League since the days of the New Zealand Knights, now stands on the brink of something truly special—with Guillermo May leading the charge.

Related teams and leagues
Auckland FC
Popular news
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news Today, 03:24 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news Yesterday, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 24 apr 2025, 07:41 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
20,000 euros in tips: how Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great vacation in Greece in 2018 Lifestyle 23 apr 2025, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history Football news 23 apr 2025, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows 0 - 0 AmaZulu Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
0
AmaZulu
0
55’
Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 1 Marumo Gallants Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
1
Marumo Gallants
1
58’
Polokwane City 1 - 1 SuperSport United Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
1
SuperSport United
1
62’
Holstein Kiel 2 - 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
2
Borussia Moenchengladbach
0
45’ + 2
Wolfsburg 0 - 0 Freiburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
0
Freiburg
0
45’ + 2
Hoffenheim 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Hoffenheim
0
Borussia Dortmund
1
45’ + 2
Bayern Munich 2 - 0 Mainz 05 Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayern Munich
2
Mainz 05
0
45’ + 2
Bayer Leverkusen 2 - 0 Augsburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayer Leverkusen
2
Augsburg
0
45’ + 2
Wolverhampton 0 - 0 Leicester Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
0
Leicester
0
20’
Southampton 1 - 0 Fulham Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
1
Fulham
0
20’
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:01 Broke the losing streak. Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson scores in EPL for the first time in 4 months Football news Today, 10:00 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: tournament broadcasters Football news Today, 09:56 Big surprise: Kaizer Chiefs want to sign Mamelodi Sundowns star! Football news Today, 09:30 Catching up with Rangers. Celtic become Scottish champions for the 55th time Football news Today, 08:47 It's decided: Trent Alexander-Arnold moves to Madrid Football news Today, 08:12 Tottenham are considering bringing back José Mourinho Football news Today, 07:35 A tough week for Orlando Pirates fans: Have they lost everything! Football news Today, 07:32 Chelsea makes decision on Kevin De Bruyne transfer Football news Today, 07:05 Manchester United targets Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia Football news Today, 06:15 Legal victory for Manchester City: how will it affect other Premier League clubs?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Ahli vs Buriram United: who will advance to the AFC Champions League semifinals? Football Today Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction, odds, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Football Today Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors: Can Belgrano clinch a playoff spot? Football 27 apr 2025 Venezia vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Como vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Gent vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Stellenbosch vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Bournemouth - Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Angers vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 27, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores