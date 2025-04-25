Uruguayan Striker Guillermo May Leads Auckland’s Title Charge in Historic Debut Season

Uruguayan striker Guillermo May, Auckland FC’s top scorer with nine goals, is set to lead his team into one of the most important matches of their debut A-League season this Sunday. As reported by 1News, Auckland need just a single point against bottom-placed Perth Glory to secure the Premiers Plate, the regular-season championship awarded to the league’s top team.

The match at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium could see Auckland become the first New Zealand club to win the Plate. Already guaranteed a playoff spot, they now have a golden opportunity to claim silverware in front of their home fans.

May has been instrumental in the team’s historic run, scoring crucial goals and establishing himself as a standout figure in the A-League. His clinical finishing has propelled Auckland to the top of the standings in a league traditionally dominated by Australian clubs.

While Auckland are the clear favorites, they’ll be wary of a slip-up—one of their only two losses this season came against Perth in January. Still, defender Dan Hall told TVNZ the team is “pumped” and eager to deliver. “We just want to put on a good show and hopefully take all three points,” he said.

If Auckland succeed, they’ll not only make history but also surpass the achievements of Wellington Phoenix, who have reached the playoffs nine times but never claimed the top regular-season honor. The city of Auckland, long absent from the A-League since the days of the New Zealand Knights, now stands on the brink of something truly special—with Guillermo May leading the charge.