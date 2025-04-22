Universidad de Chile Chase Historic Third Win in Libertadores Clash with Carabobo

Universidad de Chile are heading to Venezuela with a golden opportunity in sight. A win against Carabobo would not only bring them closer to the Copa Libertadores Round of 16, but also set a historic milestone. According to La Tercera, the Chilean club has never won their first three group-stage matches in the tournament across 26 appearances, making Tuesday’s clash a potentially record-breaking moment.

Led by Gustavo Álvarez, the team arrives confident after defeating Botafogo and Estudiantes in their opening two matches. Key players Charles Aránguiz and Marcelo Díaz anchor the midfield, while Lucas Di Yorio, who was questionable with a muscle issue, has made the trip and could start.

Álvarez played down the logistical challenges of the long journey, stressing the team is well-prepared and focused on the task ahead. “It’s the same kind of trip Estudiantes made,” he said after their domestic win over La Serena.

Historically, Universidad de Chile remains undefeated in Venezuela, having defeated Caracas and Deportivo Lara in past Libertadores outings. Their current momentum also extends to domestic competition, where they beat La Serena 3-1 last week.

Projected starters include Castellón; Ramírez, Calderón, Zaldivia; Hormazábal, Aránguiz, Díaz, Poblete, Sepúlveda; Guerra and Di Yorio. Notably, Lucas Assadi and Venezuelan defender Bianneider Tamayo were left out of the squad. When asked, Álvarez cited performance and attitude as key selection criteria.

Victory in Valencia would mark a historic chapter for La U in their continental journey.