Universidad Católica Face Uphill Task Against Alianza Lima in Sudamericana

Football news Today, 16:50
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Universidad Católica will host Alianza Lima this Wednesday, August 20, at Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa in Quito for the decisive second leg of the 2025 Copa Sudamericana round of 16. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Argentina and Uruguay, 6 p.m. in Chile, and 5 p.m. in Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador, according to fútbolEcuador.com.

The Ecuadorian side enters under pressure after a 2-0 loss in Lima. Byron Palacios and Azarías Londoño created danger in attack, but goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra’s saves and defensive mistakes, including the error that allowed Alan Cantero’s second goal, proved costly. To advance directly, Católica must win by at least three goals.

Domestically, Católica continue to struggle. A 1-1 draw with Libertad in LigaPro left them in seventh place, outside the playoff spots. The departure of Panamanian striker Ismael Díaz, the competition’s top scorer who transferred to León in Mexico, weakened their attack, and the team has yet to replace his impact.

Alianza Lima travel with confidence after their first-leg win and recent form. Cantero, who scored twice in Lima, has emerged as a key figure. In Liga 1, Néstor Gorosito’s team defeated Tarma 3-1 with strong performances from Hernán Barcos and Christian Peña, climbing to fifth in the Clausura standings.

Playing in Quito’s altitude will be a challenge, but the Peruvians hold a cushion that allows them to approach the match with patience. With experience and attacking efficiency, Alianza aim to secure their quarterfinal berth without unnecessary risks.

