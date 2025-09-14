Ukrainian Premier League match between Kryvbas and Polissya interrupted! What happened?
Football news Today, 06:41Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
fckryvbas.com
The Matchday 5 Ukrainian Premier League clash between Kryvbas and Polissya was halted as early as the second minute.
Details: The game, taking place in Kryvyi Rih, was interrupted due to an air raid alert that sounded across half of Ukraine's cities. As a result, the Kryvbas vs Polissya match will resume some time after the threat is lifted.
See also: QUIZ. Manchester City vs Manchester United: do you remember the players who played for these teams?