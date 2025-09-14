Ukrainian Premier League match between Kryvbas and Polissya interrupted! What happened?

The Matchday 5 Ukrainian Premier League clash between Kryvbas and Polissya was halted as early as the second minute.

Details: The game, taking place in Kryvyi Rih, was interrupted due to an air raid alert that sounded across half of Ukraine's cities. As a result, the Kryvbas vs Polissya match will resume some time after the threat is lifted.

